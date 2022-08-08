Big Mac: big news

Economists have a keen eye for burger prices, thanks to the Big Mac Index

The index suggests that euro-dollar parity could be justified

Late last month, McDonald’s announced that it was increasing the price of a cheeseburger for the first time in 14 years. It has risen by 20 per cent, from 99p to £1.19, as the soaring cost of food and energy leaves even the restaurant giant "feeling the impact of rising inflation". The move made the headlines, proving a particularly hard-to-stomach example of the cost of living squeeze. But it may have garnered attention for another reason: commentators are particularly attuned to the cost of a McDonald's burger. And this is all thanks to the Big Mac Index.

The Big Mac Index was developed by The Economist magazine in 1986 as a "lighthearted guide to whether currencies are at their 'correct' level". It makes exchange rate theory so digestible that you will find it referenced in economics textbooks, academic studies and even IMF reports today.