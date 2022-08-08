Funds to play the UK smaller company sell-off

After strong performance in 2021 UK smaller companies funds have fallen substantially since the start of the year. If you invest in this area in the hope of future gains you need to be patient and take a long term view. When choosing a smaller companies fund you need to assess attributes including their processes, and personnel and fund composition.

With huge gains in 2021 and phenomenal falls this year, smaller company shares have very much lived up to their high-risk/high-reward reputation. Small-caps across major markets have tended to underperform their bigger counterparts in the recent sell-off, reflecting a notable exposure to 'growth' characteristics and perception of heightened reliance on fragile consumer sentiment.

That has certainly been reflected among funds with smaller-companies sectors among the worst performers as markets have turned. Looking at domestic smaller company plays, all 73 funds in the Investment Association and Association of Investment Companies UK Smaller Companies sectors made money for investors in 2021, with 67 racking up double-digit total returns. But this year, so far, is very different: between the start of the year and early August all but two of these funds had made losses, many of them substantial.