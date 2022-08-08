/
PageGroup has hiring spree of its own

The recruiter is celebrating bumper profits – but notes “slight slowing” in some markets
August 8, 2022
  • Record productivity 
  • Profit guidance unchanged

Amidst a host of record figures, there is a quiet hint of warning in PageGroup’s (PAGE) interim results. The professional recruitment company noted a “slight slowing in time to hire in some of [its] markets” in July, saying it would “continue to closely monitor” its forward-looking KPIs. 

There was no sign of a slowdown in the first half of the year, however. Operating profit rose by 79 per cent to £115.3mn and productivity surged, with gross profit per fee earner up 9 per cent. Shareholders have been rewarded with higher dividends and a special dividend of 26.71p per share.

