Today's Markets: Food for thought

Recent analysis produced by Peel Hunt on the food & agribusiness sectors indicates that recent trading updates from UK primary producers and grocers have been “mildly encouraging” despite volume decline and tightening margins.

The broker points out that commodity prices for some softs have pulled back appreciably from their recent peaks, partly due to the reduction in transportation costs, although this has yet to translate into moderating ingredient prices for UK food producers.

Any price falls for soft commodities may be short-lived anyway, as the broker correctly notes that “there remains considerable doubt on the scale of next year’s harvest given the breadth of the warzone”. To make matters worse, “politicians continue to be more focussed on meeting environmental standards rather than answering the immediate problem of major food shortages”.