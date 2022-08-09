Car market congestion hits TI Fluid Systems

Operating margin squeezed as it incurs higher costs

Net debt grows by 11 per cent to €664mn

If you make fuel tanks and other products for cars, then a slowdown in automotive production globally isn’t going to have been good for business. So it has proved for TI Fluid Systems (TIFS).

The Oxford-based company's revenue declined on a constant currency basis by 2.4 per cent, a steeper drop than the 1.8 per cent fall in global car production volumes. Its operating margin was also squeezed by 190 basis points, from 5 to 3.1 per cent.

Chief executive Hans Dieltjens said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and lockdowns in China had exacerbated cost increases, “with inflation at levels not seen since the 1990s”.

Progress is being made on recovering higher costs, but there is a timing lag due to the negotiation process, he said.

Higher inventory and receivables balances meant a free cash outflow of €16.1mn (£13.6mn), while net debt (excluding leases) rose by 11 per cent to €664mn.

Dieltjens expects its talks with clients to help bring around a recovery in margins during the second half, with production volumes equalling or beating last year’s levels as the availability of semiconductors improves.

The company trades at 10.1 times consensus forecast earnings. House broker Peel Hunt argues its current valuation did not "capture the growth/recovery potential” in its business model. Maybe, but this could take longer than anticipated.

In July, new car registrations fell by 9 per cent year on year in the eurozone’s five biggest economies and remain 35 per cent below pre-pandemic levels. RBC Capital Markets only expects chip production to improve by the first half of next year, with car makers just beginning to make inroads into their backlogs by the second half. Hold.

Last IC View: Hold, 187p, 17 Mar 2022

TI FLUID SYSTEMS (TIFS) ORD PRICE: 173p MARKET VALUE: £900mn TOUCH: 172-173p 12-MONTH HIGH: 329p LOW: 140p DIVIDEND YIELD: 1.2% PE RATIO: 227 NET ASSET VALUE: 190p* NET DEBT: 82%