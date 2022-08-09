Government hopes register will stop 'dirty money' in property

Transparency campaigners sceptical about plans but real estate insiders say the new rules are strong

London dubbed a 'laundromat' for ill-gotten wealth

Last week, the government made what it hoped would be a major step towards stemming the flow of billions in laundered money sloshing around in the UK property market. By introducing a register requiring foreign owners of UK property to reveal their identities, it said it was “cracking down on those criminals attempting to hide their illicitly obtained wealth”.

However, transparency campaigners are less than convinced.