IWG is spluttering on all cylinders

Company posts yet another loss

Enormous debt pile continues to grow

It’s hard to think of a stock less attractive than IWG (IWG) right now. The flexible workspace provider’s results for the six months to 30 June this year are miserable. It has not posted a pre-tax profit or paid out dividends since 2019 and it is unclear when – if ever – it will be able to do either again. The company itself does not give much guidance on this point, saying the dividend continues to be paused “given continuing macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions”, but this is a poor excuse considering that plenty of other companies have been able to pay out dividends in the same difficult trading environment.