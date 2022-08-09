/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Legal & General rides out turbulence

Legal & General delivered another half of rising dividends as interest rates boost life insurers
Legal & General rides out turbulence
August 9, 2022
  • Pension managers rushing to offload risk
  • Dividends on course to keep rising

Legal & General (LGEN) showed considerable resilience in its half-year results as rising interest rates started to make their impact felt in the annuity market and the company’s insurance reserves. The rising tide meant the life insurance provider saw surplus capital generation above its statutory solvency ratio, which in total was up by 14 per cent to £946mn, and meant it was able to continue the long unbroken rise in its already chunky dividend.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data