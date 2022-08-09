Legal & General rides out turbulence

Pension managers rushing to offload risk

Dividends on course to keep rising

Legal & General (LGEN) showed considerable resilience in its half-year results as rising interest rates started to make their impact felt in the annuity market and the company’s insurance reserves. The rising tide meant the life insurance provider saw surplus capital generation above its statutory solvency ratio, which in total was up by 14 per cent to £946mn, and meant it was able to continue the long unbroken rise in its already chunky dividend.