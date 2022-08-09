Remember the Alamo – buy Texas Instruments

By now the numbers will be familiar to many people. Nikkei ASIA reports that Taiwan's contract chipmakers are set to expand their global market share to 66 per cent of foundry revenue this year. Six new semiconductor foundries are now planned in response to the ongoing semiconductor shortage, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TW:TSMC) to the fore.

Covid-19 laid bare the west’s vulnerability to supply chain disruption across a range of industries. This obviously applies to the provision of semiconductors and it’s difficult to imagine a more critical industrial input. The US and the European Union have recently decided to subsidise the development of new chip fabrication facilities, and Washington has persuaded TSMC to open a foundry in the US that will manufacture advanced semiconductors. Unfortunately, it will be some time before we witness any meaningful increase in production capacity in the Occident.

All this would have been largely academic were it not for the deteriorating security situation in the Far East. The ripple effects of Nancy Pelosi’s junket to Taipei can be summed up by Beijing’s description of the visit as “reckless and irresponsible provocation”. So, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to assume that the chances of a military incursion have increased somewhat. But even if push didn’t come to shove, China could simply go down the asymmetric route by ramping up trade restrictions. The People’s Republic has already slapped a ban on natural sand exports to Taiwan, a far more telling move than you might expect given the commodity’s centrality to semiconductor production and the construction industry – wafers and concrete.