RPS backs buyout at 76 per cent premium

Canadian engineering giant to add RPS to its recent list of buyouts after 'fully valuing' the company

RPS reports better half-year numbers as its shares leap on the M&A news

IC TIP: Accept

RPS Group (RPS) has announced a surprise takeover after a Canadian engineering consultancy was happy to pay a 76 per cent premium for the professional services company. Its interim numbers suggest there is still work to do to return to pre-pandemic performance but its weak share price since Covid-19 hit means there was enough to attract WSP Global (CA:WSP), which in recent months has also bought John Wood’s (WG) infrastructure business and two units from Capita (CPI) for £60mn as well.

WSP will pay 206p a share, or £591mn, for RPS. Major shareholders have already backed the deal, with 18 per cent of the share count behind the takeover. Investors were confident in the deal – which needs a court hearing and shareholder vote to go through – as the share price duly rose by 74 per cent to 203p after the offer was announced. The 0.45p half-year dividend will still be paid as well.

“This is a compelling offer from WSP which fully values the business and its future prospects,” said RPS chair Ken Lever.

The company serves the energy and construction industries, working on sustainability goals and programmes. It said trends in urbanisation and natural resources would back overall growth, and reported a 15 per cent stronger order book compared with a year ago. Fee revenue was up almost across the board in the first half, led by a 21 per cent uptick in its energy business, to £41mn.

RPS reported adjusted operating profit for the six months to 30 June of £18.5mn, a 37 per cent improvement on the year before on a constant currency basis. Its cash profit margin is forecast to get close to the double digits seen before Covid-19 for the full year as well, at 9.7 per cent, compared with the 8.4 and 6.8 per cent seen in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

We put RPS on a sell in 2019 based on the trajectory of its key markets. Obviously the rebound of its key industries has been meandering since the pandemic but it now looks in better shape. In swoops WSP. We would join the major shareholders and accept this offer. Accept

Last IC View: Sell, 150p, 19 Feb 2020

RPS GROUP (RPS) ORD PRICE: 203p MARKET VALUE: £534mn TOUCH: 203-204p 12-MONTH HIGH: 205p LOW: 84p DIVIDEND YIELD: 0.4% PE RATIO: 65 NET ASSET VALUE: 140p* NET DEBT: 19%