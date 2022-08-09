The attractions of wealth managers

One of the themes that came out of the recent bank reporting season is the effort that the UK-focused high street banks are putting into diversifying their businesses, by adding wealth management expertise to banks where mortgages and commercial lending had previously been dominant. If the current highly restricted balance sheet model of UK banking is the long-term result of the financial crisis – an outcome that many will say is welcome relief for taxpayers who paid for the banks to be rescued – then another outcome of that crisis is the urgent need to add high quality earnings to a bank’s core business. This is where wealth managers have a real attraction for the UK’s big banks.

Quilter (QLR) is the latest wealth manager to reportedly attract the interest of major banks, with reports that Natwest (NWG) is considering a full-scale takeover bid. While obviously neither company will comment on such speculation, and it could just be silly season chatter as the City goes to the beach for August, the inherent plausibility of such an approach is related as much to the long-term issues facing the major UK-focused banks, as with the merits of any potential bid itself. Predictably, Quilter, whose results we cover this week, saw its share price jump by 15 per cent on the report. In short, investors are betting that the need for banks to diversify their revenues will see more wealth managers acquired – as the long-term holders of Brewin Dolphin, after its sale to the Royal Bank of Canada (CA:RY) earlier this year, can testify.