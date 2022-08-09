Today's Markets: A lack of utility

In three months from now, about the same time people will be taking out second mortgages to pay their gas bills, we all might look back wistfully on the barmy summer of 2022. I imagine that most people would gladly put up with a hosepipe ban in exchange for a Mediterranean climate, although the mood music would change if authorities start dictating how often and how long we can spend in the shower.

In Germany, a country with no history of authoritarianism, government officials have been encouraging the populace to cut back on their personal hygiene in a bid to stave off a full-blown energy crisis. Ostensibly, Germany finds itself in this predicament because of Russia’s war on Ukraine, but the problem is primarily linked to the country’s naïve rush towards net zero, where pragmatic policy decisions have given way to idealistic ones.

The UK’s water problems are being laid at the door of water companies which have prioritised shareholder returns (and bosses’ bonuses) above maintenance and infrastructure spending. Doubtless industry executive would take issue with that assertion, but what is undeniable is that aggregate borrowing in the industry has increased dramatically since privatisation.