/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Today's Markets: A lack of utility

The latest from world markets and in companies news
Today's Markets: A lack of utility
August 9, 2022

In three months from now, about the same time people will be taking out second mortgages to pay their gas bills, we all might look back wistfully on the barmy summer of 2022. I imagine that most people would gladly put up with a hosepipe ban in exchange for a Mediterranean climate, although the mood music would change if authorities start dictating how often and how long we can spend in the shower.

In Germany, a country with no history of authoritarianism, government officials have been encouraging the populace to cut back on their personal hygiene in a bid to stave off a full-blown energy crisis. Ostensibly, Germany finds itself in this predicament because of Russia’s war on Ukraine, but the problem is primarily linked to the country’s naïve rush towards net zero, where pragmatic policy decisions have given way to idealistic ones.

The UK’s water problems are being laid at the door of water companies which have prioritised shareholder returns (and bosses’ bonuses) above maintenance and infrastructure spending. Doubtless industry executive would take issue with that assertion, but what is undeniable is that aggregate borrowing in the industry has increased dramatically since privatisation.

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data