Will luxuries withstand a recession?

Luxuries are performing well despite high inflation, but recession looms

Will necessity – or a growing distaste for conspicuous consumption – see consumers cut back?

As inflation rises, evidence of consumer cutbacks is beginning to mount. According to the ONS, UK clothing stores saw demand fall by almost 5 per cent in June, and household goods stores fared little better. Feedback from retailers suggests that consumers are reducing their spending because of increased prices and affordability concerns. As my colleague Christopher Akers reports, subdued spending is trickling down to company results too. Despite higher customer numbers, Ocado (OCDO) has seen lower spending from inflation-hit shoppers, and there are signs of consumers ‘trading down’ to cheaper brands as they tighten their belts.

It would seem that customers are cutting back on discretionary purchases. But luxuries – the most discretionary of discretionary purchases – are performing well. As the chart shows, the S&P Global Luxury Index rallied last month, despite lockdowns continuing to disrupt Chinese markets. There is evidence of buoyancy in the luxury services market, too. According to global hospitality and data analytics company STR, hotels in glitzy Dubai are seeing profitability levels seven times higher than in the same period in 2019.