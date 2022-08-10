Harbour Energy shareholder cuts stake

Oil and gas producer Harbour Energy (HBR) is in a sellers’ market, especially given its European base of operations. Its key shareholder, EIG Asset Management, of which Harbour chairman Blair Thomas is the chief executive, is selling as well, offloading £5.6mn in shares in the last week of July as part of a broader restructure of its holdings in the company.

The timing was not perfect – the company’s share price has fallen 29 per cent since May – but this is small beer for the North Sea company’s main shareholder, which had already cut its holding in Harbour from 37 to 15 per cent last month.

That was because EIG handed its fund investors direct stakes in Harbour. “As EIG is still the largest shareholder following the distribution, we remain committed to the sector, confident in the company’s current strategy and supportive of its management team,” said Thomas. The holding is now worth just under £500mn.