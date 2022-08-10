Market slowdown weighs on Quilter

Growth in pre-tax profit thanks to cost-cutting measures

Uncertainty around attainability of margin targets

Wealth manager Quilter (QLT) is coming to the end of a period of significant restructuring at a rather difficult time. Adverse market conditions meant that its assets under management and administration (AuMA) came in at £99bn for the first half of the year – below consensus expectations of £100bn.

Quilter noted that traditional multi-asset portfolios comprising 60 percent equities and 40 per cent bonds have had their largest negative year-to-date return on record. In light of this, management said its overall AuMA figure was “relatively resilient”.

Successful cost-cutting measures did allow the company to outperform expectations of its adjusted pre-tax profits to the tune of £6m. “Despite the inflationary headwinds, we kept a tight control on costs, and with stable revenues we’ve come in with a 9 per cent increase in profits, which is a pretty big beat against the market’s 11 per cent consensus,” said Quilter CEO Paul Feeney.

However, some analysts are sceptical that Quilter is truly on track to reach operating margin targets of 25 per cent in the next financial year and 30 per cent by 2025.

Broker Numis says pre-tax profit figures were “flattered” by a lower-than-normal FSCS cost, and that Quilter’s normalised operating margin is therefore somewhere around 21 per cent, one percentage point below last year.

“While we note that markets have been volatile, ultimately they have generally risen broadly in line with or better than management's assumptions/expectations, suggesting the market levels cannot really be to blame for this apparent lack of progress,” Numis analysts added.

Quilter’s price-to-earnings multiple for the current financial year is a fairly hefty 19x (though it’s expected to fall to 15x by 2023). In the meantime, the company must definitively prove it’s moving in the right direction - providing it doesn't become the latest wealth manager to be taken over in the interim. Hold.

QUILTER (QLT) ORD PRICE: 118p MARKET VALUE: £ 1.6bn TOUCH: 117.2-117.8p 12-MONTH HIGH: 198p LOW: 95p DIVIDEND YIELD: 4.3% PE RATIO: 5 NET ASSET VALUE: 107p NET CASH: £1.5bn