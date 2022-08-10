The US enters recession – technically

The US has entered a recession – and the UK is expected to follow

But defining and designating recessions is fraught with difficulty

There is no ‘official’ definition of a recession, although there is a commonly used rule of thumb: two consecutive quarters of decline in a country’s real gross domestic product (GDP). As an approximation, it is pretty good – it reflects the fact that economic activity has declined, but means that small dips aren’t given too much weight.

On these terms, the US economy has entered a recession, contracting by 0.9 per cent in the second quarter, having already shrunk by 1.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, as the chart shows. But there is a heavy caveat: although the US has entered a ‘technical’ recession, it is not yet in a ‘true’ one.