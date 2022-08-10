Today's Markets: The benchmark holds up as the economy tanks

In a couple of days from now we’ll get an idea of how the UK economy is faring with the release of the nation’s 2Q GDP figures. The Bank of England has warned that we’re on the brink of a recession that could last around 15-months and shrink the economy by roughly 2 per cent. Well, the Old Lady of Threadneedle Street has been wrong in the past, and we’re dealing with a very odd set of economic circumstances.

The good news for investors, at least those with exposure to UK equities, is that the UK benchmark index has held up much better than its main overseas counterparts. The FTSE 100 is down by 0.17 per cent in the year-to-date, against a decline of 14 per cent registered by the S&P 500. The irony, of course, is that the index has proved resilient in the face of the economic downturn because of its “old-world” composition, essentially the preponderance of value over growth stocks, which hitherto has been viewed as something of a weakness. Rising interest rates and high energy prices have obviously played a part, along with the fact that a high percentage of index earnings are generated outside the UK, providing a degree of geographical diversification.

Unfortunately, some FTSE 100 constituents may be faced by the dead hand of HMRC, as speculation mounts that the country’s biggest energy suppliers might be subject to a stiffer windfall tax than originally expected. Government ministers are reportedly meeting with bosses from the UK’s biggest energy companies to determine where their capital is headed over the next few years, including the likely level of shareholder returns – it makes you wonder what the folks at Ofgem are doing with their time. It would be nice if someone pointed out to ministers the importance of the UK’s utilities for fixed income securities. It’s galling that UK householders – and shareholders, so it would seem – are now paying the price for successive UK governments’ myopic view of energy markets.