Black horse pays out for directors

Either a period of relative stability for Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY), or uncertainty over the outlook for the UK mortgage market, seems to have given some of its directors the confidence (or the frit, as Margaret Thatcher might have said) to sell sizeable bundles of shares in recent days, clearly as the post-results lock-in period expired.

First up is the head of Scottish Widows, and group director of insurance, pensions and investments, Antonio Lorenzo. Lorenzo, who originally joined Lloyds from Santander, sold about £1.2mn-worth of shares – approximately 2.75mn at 44.8p a share. Whether these were vesting options or personal holdings is not clear. Lorenzo runs the now strategically important wealth management division for Lloyds, which the bank is relying on as it tries to diversify its business revenues away from the UK mortgage market. As such, he has had a busy year as Lloyds ramps up its wealth management operations.

He was joined in the summer sale by Lloyds’ interim chief operating officer David Oldfield, a company lifer who began his career with the bank in 1984. As well the interim role, he currently oversees the bank’s commercial lending arm. Oldfield sold a more modest £500,000-worth of shares.