Near-term risks shouldn't obscure other challenges

The next prime minister’s in-tray is rapidly filling up, but there’s no doubting what’s top of the pile. The next rise in the energy price cap is just seven weeks away, and much of the nation is understandably worried.

Despite the disavowals of Conservative party leadership frontrunner and heir apparent Liz Truss, the price increases are so great that some kind of giant emergency package must be assumed to be on the way. Businesses, be they energy-intensive or otherwise, will be hoping for something similar (we have more on the topic on page 12 this week).

The question of whether there will be enough gas to go around – notwithstanding the demand destruction that higher prices will bring – is another thing entirely, and one that has particular relevance for continental Europe. The range of possible outcomes is broad: it’s plausible that a crisis can be averted on the continent even if Russia cuts gas supplies entirely. But the growing risk to the contrary still looks underpriced by European equity markets. Notwithstanding its already low valuation, the Euronext 100 is up almost 8 per cent over the past three months. That looks bold even in the context of a global market rally.Other countries are fighting different battles. China has no such energy concerns, but its path out of the pandemic is becoming ever harder to discern. Renewed lockdowns, however brief they may prove, continue to spring up across the country. This has particular relevance for the global economy because it suggests Beijing is, for once, willing to sacrifice economic growth for another goal. That, in turn, lowers the likelihood that the second half of 2022 will produce the kind of major stimulus for which some have been hoping. Investors who remember the way in which the 2016 spending package put a fire under equity markets could well be disappointed this year. Nor is there any guarantee that Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policies will end once November’s party congress is over and his third term likely secured. Disruption could be on the agenda for some time, with all the attendant issues that causes for companies with interests in Asia Pacific.