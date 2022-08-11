Purplebricks chair builds up holding

Purplebricks (PURP) chairman Paul Pindar has increased his stake in the troubled online estate agency following a disappointing set of results after its ninth-largest shareholder called for him to resign. Paul Pindar and his wife now own 4.59 per cent of the company after he bought a further £369,000-worth of shares on 2 August. The decision to increase his exposure to the business came on the same day that the company posted a £42mn net loss for the year to 30 April.

The value of Purplebricks’ shares dropped by 7 per cent on the morning of the results but have since rallied to their highest level in two months as activist investor Lecram Holdings maintains its call for Pindar to step down over his handling of the company. Lecram currently owns a 4.2 per cent stake in Purplebricks.

The Pindar family remain the biggest shareholders connected to the board, with the other major owners including investors such as German media giant Axel Springer.