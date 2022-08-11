The perfect period for spotting dud funds

Investors are constantly told that past performance cannot guarantee future returns. But it’s also worth stressing that fund performance figures deserve real scrutiny all the same.

That’s because a standard performance figure can hide a lot of nuance: a fund might rank highly versus peers over a three-year period after two forgettable years and one big, late rally, to give one example. Among other things, it can be useful to look at a fund’s performance in different market conditions, and whether it meets your assumptions. It’s especially worth doing a more granular assessment if we’ve had some big turns in markets, as witnessed since the outbreak of Covid-19. The fact that we’ve seen big rallies for both the growth and value styles means different funds have had opportunities to shine – and severely challenging moments too.

Last week we talked about the dearth of funds consistently outperforming their peers, but the twists and turns of recent years have also helped to take an axe to the proportion of funds lagging by a specific metric. The latest edition of investment platform Bestinvest’s Spot the Dog report, which identifies funds that have not only failed to beat a relevant benchmark over three consecutive 12-month periods but underperformed it by 5 per cent or more over the three years, has noted a substantial drop in the number of culprits. The number of dog funds has more than halved, from 86 to 31 – the lowest number in six years. Bestinvest suggests this relates to an improvement in fortunes for value funds – some of which were previously tagged as 'dogs' but have had a better time in the past 12 months. Meanwhile, growth funds that have had a tough 2022 are “saved by their performance from previous years”.