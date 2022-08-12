/
Coats gets into shoes

Company raises £92mn to pay for purchase of German shoe parts maker Rhenoflex
August 12, 2022
  • Combination with Texon will provide $6mn of synergies
  • Purchase price equates to 9-times trailing 12-month earnings

Thread maker Coats (COA) has completed a £92mn capital raise, which it will use to fund the €115mn (£97mn) acquisition of Rhenoflex, a German manufacturer of shoe parts.

Coats placed almost 145mn new shares at 63.5p a share with retail and institutional customers at a discount of about 4.5 per cent to the previous day's closing price of 66.5p. The placing shares equate to about 10 per cent of the company’s capital.

