GSK, Haleon, Pfizer shares hit by litigation fears

Haleon claims it isn't party to litigation

Huge uncertainty remains over size of potential settlement, which analysts up as high as $45bn

Shares in GSK (GSK) and its consumer health spinoff Haleon (HLN) are stabilising after growing investor concerns over upcoming litigation sent their share prices tumbling down.

The legal action concerns Zantac, a popular antacid that was recalled in 2019 after regulators raised concerns that it contained a carcinogenic compound known as NDMA. Some 3,000 personal injury cases have been filed against GSK in US courts and the first trial is due to commence later this month.