Today's Markets: HSBC and the great stumble forward

There’s a fishing expedition underway. Ping An, the Chinese insurer and HSBC’s (HSBA) largest shareholder believes that a demerger would unlock as much as $35bn (£28.9bn) in value for shareholders. It also accused HSBC of exaggerating the potential difficulties involved in spinning off its Asian business.

There is obviously a political dimension bound-up with the proposal – if that’s the right word – and the UK government has previously drawn the ire of Hong Kong investors when UK regulators blocked the country’s banks from paying dividends due to the financial crisis that followed the initial outbreak of Covid-19.

UK parliamentarians had previously criticised the bank for supporting China’s national security legislation in Hong Kong and, by extension, the heavy-handed way in which it was applied by Chinese authorities. This extended to freezing the accounts of pro-democracy activists. And despite any protestations to the contrary, Ping An is certainly in thrall to Communist Party hacks in Beijing. Calls for the break-up of the bank are every bit strategic as they are financial, especially given the increased US congressional attention over the bank’s corporate governance in Hong Kong.