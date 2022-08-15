A liquid asset that straddles growth and value

“Water, water everywhere and not a drop to drink” – well, not quite. But many UK households are now faced with hosepipe bans, and perhaps other restrictions on water use, as parts of England experience the driest conditions since 1976. Visitors from overseas must be slightly bemused by the prospect of UK water restrictions given that the country is synonymous with persistent drizzle. Yet we’re not quite as sodden as some people imagine. The UK holds a mid-table position when countries are ranked according to their annual precipitation, although it’s perhaps more telling that the country is in the top quartile when judged by population density and third on the list of European nations behind the Netherlands and Belgium on that basis.

Regrettably, however, the fact that the world’s sixth-largest economy finds itself high and dry has less to do with demographics than it does with central government policy failure. Our current woes on the water front were wholly avoidable but inertia on the part of successive governments, inadequate infrastructure investment and a flawed privatisation model have brought us to this pass.

A National Audit Office report indicates that water leakage in the UK is equivalent to one-fifth of average daily demand. Industry regulator Ofwat has been pushing hard for water companies to cut leakage in recent years, including challenging the sector to reduce leakage by at least 16 per cent in the five-year period through to 2025. As things stand, fewer than half of the privately-owned water companies are on track to meet the target.