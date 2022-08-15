Today's Markets: They shall not pass

Water levels in the Rhine threaten German industry

China cuts medium-term lending rate

UK property prices takes a dip in August

Companies updates from Aramco, Treatt, Rio Tinto, etc

As if the energy crisis wasn’t enough, over the past week it has emerged that water levels in the Rhine, one of Europe’s principal commercial arteries, have reached critically low levels. At Kaub in the Rhein-Lahn-Kreis district, levels have fallen to around a third of the long-term average, imperilling major commercial links between Rotterdam and Antwerp to Germany's industrial heartland and landlocked Switzerland, leading to fears over bulk chemical and cuckoo clock shortages.

And if you can’t get coal barges through to power plants beyond the various choke points in the river, it will place further strain on Germany’s huge manufacturing sector, already feeling the pinch through faltering Russian gas supplies. The uncommonly dry spell has also thrown a spanner in the works regarding European Union plans to increase the movement of goods along waterways by 50 per cent over the next 30-years – “the best laid plans of mice and men...”