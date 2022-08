Big Australian paying final dividend of 175ȼ

CEO says takeover target Oz Minerals still not engaging over offer

BHP (BHP) will be grateful it hung on to some of its coal assets after they kept its cash profit climbing in the 2022 financial year even as copper and iron ore prices came down. The major miner’s underlying cash profit for the year of $40.6bn (£33.8bn) was 16 per cent ahead of last year and almost double the 2020 financial year, during which iron ore prices soared.