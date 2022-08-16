/
Darktrace confirms PE buyout talks

The US private equity group is considering an all cash offer for the UK cyber security business.
August 16, 2022

Cybersecurity company Darktrace (DARK) has received a preliminary offer from US private equity group Thoma Bravo, sending its shares up over a fifth on Tuesday morning. Darktrace is trading at around half its 2021 peak of 985p a share. 

 In the announcement, the company said there was “no certainty the offer will be made”. Thoma Bravo now has just under a month to announce an intention to make a firm offer, under the takeover code. 

Since the war in Ukraine broke out in February, increasing the fear of cyber-attacks, there have been number of deals in the industry. Google (US:GOOGL) purchased cyber security firm Mandiant for $5.4bn (£4.5bn) in March. In April, Thoma Bravo announced a $6.9bn go-private deal for identity access management business SailPoint. At the time it represented a 48 per cent premium to SailPoint's price. 

