Darktrace confirms PE buyout talks

Cybersecurity company Darktrace (DARK) has received a preliminary offer from US private equity group Thoma Bravo, sending its shares up over a fifth on Tuesday morning. Darktrace is trading at around half its 2021 peak of 985p a share.

In the announcement, the company said there was “no certainty the offer will be made”. Thoma Bravo now has just under a month to announce an intention to make a firm offer, under the takeover code.

Since the war in Ukraine broke out in February, increasing the fear of cyber-attacks, there have been number of deals in the industry. Google (US:GOOGL) purchased cyber security firm Mandiant for $5.4bn (£4.5bn) in March. In April, Thoma Bravo announced a $6.9bn go-private deal for identity access management business SailPoint. At the time it represented a 48 per cent premium to SailPoint's price.