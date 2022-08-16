How will energy prices play out?

In the short term, demand and supply are unresponsive to rising energy prices

But over the longer term, our mix of energy supplies can evolve. What might this mean for prices?

The rise in energy prices has been swift and sobering. According to research and consulting firm Cornwall Insight, rising bills will leave typical households paying the equivalent of £4,266 a year for the three months to March. The ONS reports that energy bills are increasing living costs for 82 per cent of adults, and households are now on track to spend 9 per cent of their incomes on energy. This, argues Panmure Gordon’s chief economist Simon French, is “a painful reminder of the impact of inflation in a consumer staple with little short-term demand or supply elasticity”.

Energy is a textbook example of an inelastic good: demand and supply is not responsive to price (at least in the short term). As the IMF explains: “consumers require energy to get to and from work and to heat their houses. It may be difficult or impossible in the short term for them to buy cars and houses that are more energy efficient”. You’re telling me.

Consumers can make minor adjustments to their energy demand as prices rise. Lowering their thermostat is one: according to Panmure Gordon, average household temperatures crept from 14.5 to 19 degrees between 1984 and 2005. As my colleague Michael Fahy wrote last week, several European countries are bracing themselves for more extreme measures. German municipalities have turned off external lighting for public monuments, and Spain has introduced controls on domestic heating temperatures. Yet this may prove insufficient: Capital Economics argues that there is a chance of gas rationing if Russia ends gas exports to Europe, with Italian and German industries at significant risk.

The supply side won’t come to the rescue in the short term, either. Robert Buckley, Cornwall Insight’s head of relationship development, identifies a perfect storm of factors driving high energy prices: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, higher liquefied natural gas demand from Asia, EU carbon rules which incentivise gas use, and a European drought which has limited nuclear and hydroelectric output. Adopting a new mix of energy supplies takes time, and countries relying on energy imports (which make up 69 per cent of the eurozone and 38 per cent of the UK energy supply) are particularly vulnerable to external shocks.

With supply and demand so inflexible, pressure on the government to step in is increasing. According to Panmure Gordon, not a single decile of UK households spent more than 10 per cent of their income on their energy bills in 2019. By 2023, more than 70 per cent of the UK population will be in this position – with the bottom income decile potentially spending as much as 20 per cent on energy alone.

Panmure Gordon anticipates a further £30bn-£35bn of transfers from the public sector to households this winter. But what form this will take is still unclear. Pamnure Gordon argues that cash transfers to households may not be the most efficient way of limiting price hikes, adding that they would be “staggered” if the option of providing direct support to retail energy vendors in return for an equity stake is not considered by the new government in early September. Watch this space.

In the longer term, pressures should be alleviated as the energy supply evolves. Cornwall Insight anticipates an increase in renewables deployment (particularly solar, onshore and offshore wind) contributing to a slow drop in prices over the next few years, as my chart shows.

Demand can evolve in the long term, too: Cornwall Insight argues that electrification will begin to increase demand for energy as we approach 2030. Low-carbon, low marginal cost generators should pick up much of the slack, meaning power prices won’t shoot up. But, as the chart shows, things might never go back to ‘normal’. According to Cornwall Insight’s forecasts, 2030’s average energy prices will be less than half of today’s nightmarish levels – but they will still be almost twice as high as their pre-2021 average.