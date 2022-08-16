Ted Baker's board accepts cut-price bid

Private equity firm Sycamore had offered 137.5p back in March

Authentic Brands plans to split the company's brands from its operations

Shares in Ted Baker (TED) jumped by 17 per cent after the company’s board embraced a 110p a share takeover offer from Reebok’s US-based owner Authentic Brands Group.

The all-cash offer values the company at £211mn, which the company said is an 18 per cent premium to yesterday’s closing price and an 11 per cent increase on the level its shares were trading at when the current offer period started in March. However, it is well below the 137.5p a share bid received from private equity firm Sycamore in the same month.