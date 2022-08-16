Today's Markets: Jobs boom abates as inflation bites

Companies

UK takeover interest remains

Meanwhile, worries about the economy have not put a stop to corporate activity with two UK companies in the crosshairs of US buyers this morning. Firstly cyber security specialist Darktrace (DARK) has attracted an approach from US buyout specialists Thoma Bravo. Although the terms of any potential deal remain under wraps for now, investors have bid the shares up to the tune of 19 per cent in early trading. Read more here.

Retailer Ted Baker (TED), which has been actively seeking a buyer for some months, has announced an offer from Reebok owner Authentic Brands valuing the company at £211m, sending its shares up by 17 per cent to 109p, just short of the 110p a share ‘final’ offer. Michael Fahy has more.

Watches of Switzerland clocks luxury sales boom

Watches of Switzerland’s (WOSG) shares climbed by 3 per cent in morning trading as the luxury watch retailer said that revenue was up by almost a third to £391mn for the first quarter to 31 July and reiterated its full-year guidance.

Luxury watch sales grew by 32 per cent to £342mn. Chief executive Brian Duffy said that “demand for our products remains robust with client registration of interest lists continuing to extend”.

Total UK and Europe sales were up by 8 per cent to £239mn, while US sales doubled to £152mn as expansion plans proceeded in that region.

A new 7,200 sq ft Rolex boutique store will be opened on Old Bond Street in Mayfair next year, the company said. CA

Mondi buys mill in Italy to serve central Europe

Packaging company Mondi (MNDI) is buying a paper mill near Trieste in Italy for €40mn. The mill currently produces lightweight coated mechanical paper but Mondi said it would spend a further €200mn converting it to produce recycled containerboard to serve both the Italian market and two of its own corrugated packaging plants in central Europe and Turkey. The company announced the sale of its biggest Russian asset, Syktyvkar, for 95 billion roubles (£1.29bn) on Friday. Syktyvkar owns a huge fine paper mill employing around 4,500 people. It generated revenue of €821mn and a cash profit of €225mn last year.

The sale to billionaire Viktor Kharitonin’s vehicle Augment Investments is “operationally and structurally complex and is being undertaken in an evolving political and regulatory landscape”, Mondi warned, saying there was no certainty it would proceed.

The company also owns three smaller plants in Russia.

Mondi announced plans to withdraw from the Russian market, which provided 12 per cent of last year’s revenue and 20 per cent of underlying cash profit, in April. MF