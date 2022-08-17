Volatility a major Plus500

Customer retention and volumes look strong

Income investors look to juicy yields

The extreme volatility of the past few months has meant a field day for traders looking for quick positions in the market. The situation has been to the ultimate benefit of Plus500 (PLUS) as the trading platform recorded big increases in profitability on higher volumes during the half.

The strength, and corresponding weakness, of Plus500’s business model has always been the operational gearing on its fixed cost base that can either turbocharge the reporting period, or send it crashing through the floor. On this occasion, the market’s dynamics worked in the company’s favour.