/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
funds & inv trusts

Alliance Trust – a fund for all seasons?

Alliance Trust manager Stuart Gray tells Faith Glasgow why greater diversity works
Alliance Trust – a fund for all seasons?
August 18, 2022
  • Alliance Trust has exposure to companies of various sizes and different investment styles
  • It has performed well compared with peers but lags MSCI AC World index
  • Its manager argues that having diverse exposure should mean that there are not long periods of under- or outperformance

Alliance Trust's (ATST) board took something of a left turn at the lights in 2017 when it ditched its in-house management approach and appointed consultant Willis Towers Watson as external investment manager for the trust. Willis Towers Watson had form in managing institutional investment mandates but little experience of investment trusts held by private investors.

The plan was creative but in line with Willis Towers Watson's institutional approach. The company became the overall portfolio manager, tasked with appointing a range of sub-managers to pick Alliance Trust's stock holdings. Each of these runs a concentrated portfolio of their strongest ideas.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data