Improved expectations on profits for fiscal 2023

Repeat purchases ahead of pre-Covid levels

Shares in AO World (AO.) increased in value by as much as 15 per cent in early trading on results day, although its full-year figures would fall under the general heading of ‘not quite as dismal as expected’.

Even after the partial retracement, the shares have still lost 47 per cent of their value over the last six months, a downward spiral which triggered a £40mn investor cash call.