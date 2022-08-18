Big Tech's labour productivity problem

Big tech has a productivity problem that has been masked by the pandemic shock. In the five years leading up to 2020, Apple’s (US:APPL) operating profit margin slipped from 27.3 per cent to 23.8 per cent. Meta's (US:META) fell from 45.2 per cent to 38 per cent while Alphabet’s (US:GOOGL) fell from 25.8 per cent to 22.5 per cent.

At first glance, this seems surprising. All these companies have near monopolies in their markets and have recently been taken to court over monopolistic behaviours. Apple has around half the US smart phone market and this dominance enables it to extract 30 per cent fees from all App Store purchases. Meanwhile, Google and Facebook, which dominate search and social media, have an average revenue per user that is more than double those of Snap and Twitter.

This market dominance should translate into expanding profits. However, the issue facing these companies is, oddly, scalability. To expand, these companies need to hire software engineers and sales people. The engineers build the new products and the sales find people to buy them. Until there is a big artificial intelligence (AI) breakthrough, neither of these functions can be automated.