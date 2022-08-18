How clean energy funds differ

Clean energy funds continue to appeal but have notable differences

We look at some of the better known clean energy funds and how they compare

The invasion of Ukraine, surging oil prices and devastating evidence of climate change have likely helped contribute to the sustained demand for clean energy funds this year, even as broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) portfolios have seen their popularity ebb amid the wider sell-off in growth stocks.

That's despite some mixed short-term performance: most of the broad clean energy funds discussed in this piece are slightly down or flat for the year to 11 August if we look at local currency returns, although the strength of the US dollar has translated into some big gains for sterling investors in many cases. It's only the Invesco Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF (GCLX) that is still notably down over the period in sterling terms.