/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
director deals

IDH chief backs testing firm to deliver results

Chief executive buys into share price rally
IDH chief backs testing firm to deliver results
August 18, 2022

Shareholders in Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (IDHC), a consumer healthcare company that runs diagnostic tests in the Middle East and Africa, have experienced some big swings in fortunes over the past couple of years. The company, which operates in Egypt, Jordan, Nigeria and Sudan, saw its shares rebound strongly from the hit taken early in 2020 as its labs secured pandemic-related work. They hit a peak of $1.45 in January this year but then halved in value over the next six months, despite the company announcing a doubling of net profit to almost E1.5 bn (£65mn) in April.

The International Finance Corporation, a development arm of the World Bank, also took a 5 per cent stake in the business in March, as well as providing up to $60mn (£50mn) in loans to support its expansion into Pakistan.

MOST READ
Today

A sharp fall in the value of the Egyptian pound hasn’t helped. It is down by around 18 per cent against the US dollar, or 8.5 per cent against the UK pound, since the start of the year.

There are also understandable concerns about an unwinding of demand for Covid-19 tests, which provided more than half of the company’s revenue last year. First-quarter results in June showed operating profit fell 28 per cent year on year as the average price customers paid per PCR test halved. Costs also rose as the business continued to expand – branch numbers were up 37 per cent year on year to 520 in total.

Chief executive Dr Hend El Sherbini seems to think the sell-off has been overdone, though. She is already the biggest single shareholder in the business, with a stake of 26.7 per cent. Through a related entity, Hena Holdings, she has spent more than $6mn on shares this month, buying into a rally that has seen their value jump by around 60 per cent. At current prices, the company is valued at just over $1.1bn, but this could take another knock if the Egyptian pound devalues further.

 

Buys     
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)Stake size
3iDavid Hutchison (ch)08 Aug 221,24372,943n/d
AdmiralAnnette Court (ch)11 Aug 222,24426,502n/d
AfentraGavin Wilson10 Aug 222573,5001.35%
AfentraPaul McDade (ce)10 Aug 2224199,5501.40%
AssetCoAlex Hoctor-Duncan (ce) *11 Aug 2274349,9994.70%
Best of the BestBen Hughes (PDMR)10 Aug 2246023,8270.48%
Derwent LondonSanjeev Sharma11 Aug 222,69834,017n/d
Diversified EnergyDavid Johnson (ch)08 Aug 2212625,1400.05%
DunelmVijay Talwar04 Aug 2285082,1560.00%
Everyman MediaMichael Rosehill *08-10 Aug 22107380,65019.60%
GSKDr Hal Barron08 Aug 223,338 †42,653 †n/d
ImmuPharmaTim McCarthy (ch) **10 Aug 22560,0000.46%
ImmuPharmaTim Franklin (coo) **10 Aug 22520,0000.16%
ImmuPharmaLisa Baderoon **10 Aug 22520,0000.18%
Integrated DiagnosticDr Hend El Sherbini04-10 Aug 2275 †2,141,608 †n/d
JD Sports FashionAndrew Higginson (ch)08-09 Aug 22136396,5760.01%
Legal & GeneralTushar Morzaria09 Aug 2226853,690n/d
NatWestIan Cormack08 Aug 2225476,170n/d
ProCookDaniel O'Neill (ce)11 Aug 2243212,50035.50%
PurplebricksHelena Marston (ce)05 Aug 2216100,1040.21%
Rolls-RoyceAnita Frew (ce)05 Aug 228341,300n/d
S4 CapitalMary Basterfield (cfo)05 Aug 2213326,6800.00%
Springfield PropertiesMichelle Motion (cfo) *11 Aug 2213433,5000.10%
StafflineAlbert Ellis (ce)09 Aug 224020,0000.28%
StafflineMartina McKenzie (PDMR)10 Aug 224188,6570.29%
TheWorks.co.uk Harry Morley *10 Aug 223626,925n/d
UnboundNeil Johnson (ch) **11 Aug 221550,0000.94%
UnboundIan Watson (ce) **11 Aug 221549,2443.95%
UnboundDaniel Lampard (cfo) **11 Aug 221537,1690.46%
UnboundGavin Manson **11 Aug 221562,5001.49%
UnboundPaul Goodson **11 Aug 221562,5000.29%
Virgin MoneyClifford Abrahams (cfo)05 Aug 2215446,266n/d
Wizz AirYvonne Moynihan (PDMR)05 Aug 222,29163,209n/d

 

Sells

     
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)Stake size
InvestecFani Titi (ce)08 Aug 224561,136,173n/d
InvestecMark Currie (PDMR)11 Aug 22451 †23,948 †n/d
NatWestBruce Flectcher (PDMR)08 Aug 22254142,072n/d
*Spouse/Family/Close Associate. ** placing / open offer † Converted from  $ / ZAR 

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
NewsDirector Deals
More on Director Deals
More on News