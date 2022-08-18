IDH chief backs testing firm to deliver results

Shareholders in Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (IDHC), a consumer healthcare company that runs diagnostic tests in the Middle East and Africa, have experienced some big swings in fortunes over the past couple of years. The company, which operates in Egypt, Jordan, Nigeria and Sudan, saw its shares rebound strongly from the hit taken early in 2020 as its labs secured pandemic-related work. They hit a peak of $1.45 in January this year but then halved in value over the next six months, despite the company announcing a doubling of net profit to almost E1.5 bn (£65mn) in April.

The International Finance Corporation, a development arm of the World Bank, also took a 5 per cent stake in the business in March, as well as providing up to $60mn (£50mn) in loans to support its expansion into Pakistan.

A sharp fall in the value of the Egyptian pound hasn’t helped. It is down by around 18 per cent against the US dollar, or 8.5 per cent against the UK pound, since the start of the year.

There are also understandable concerns about an unwinding of demand for Covid-19 tests, which provided more than half of the company’s revenue last year. First-quarter results in June showed operating profit fell 28 per cent year on year as the average price customers paid per PCR test halved. Costs also rose as the business continued to expand – branch numbers were up 37 per cent year on year to 520 in total.

Chief executive Dr Hend El Sherbini seems to think the sell-off has been overdone, though. She is already the biggest single shareholder in the business, with a stake of 26.7 per cent. Through a related entity, Hena Holdings, she has spent more than $6mn on shares this month, buying into a rally that has seen their value jump by around 60 per cent. At current prices, the company is valued at just over $1.1bn, but this could take another knock if the Egyptian pound devalues further.