On the glide path to recession

This is the week when the inflation thermometer hit 10.1 per cent in the UK, a level not seen for 40 years. Having failed to spot this coming until recently, the Bank of England is now on full alert, warning that the rate will climb even higher, to 13 per cent before the end of the year, and remain at an elevated level through 2023.

But the problems facing the nation are expanding. The extent of the pressure on household incomes is becoming clearer each month through rising prices in the shops, alarming jumps in energy costs (average annual bills are now expected to exceed £5,000) and falls in post-tax real income. The ONS revealed this week that real pay levels are down more than 3 per cent in the quarter to the end of June compared with the same period last year.

To make matters worse, high inflation is likely to impose an unintended dose of austerity on public sector services. The Institute of Fiscal studies has outlined how inflation will squeeze defence, education and health services as promised rises in spending shrink in real terms. To maintain spending at the planned rate would require an additional injection of £8bn in 2023, and £18bn in 2024 and the year after. Not topping up will put public services under even more strain.