Taiwan Semiconductor and the EM fund dilemma

Renewed tensions between China and Taiwan are unwelcome in every sense, but so far they have failed to halt the punchy market rally of recent weeks. The S&P 500 index made a gain of around 9 per cent in the month to 15 August, while stragglers of the past year such as UK small and mid-caps have had their own healthy rebound. However, the recent geopolitical strife in Asia does highlight the vulnerabilities of one major overseas company and its role as an important dividing line for funds in the region.

Taiwan was the second-biggest country weighting in the widely followed MSCI Emerging Markets and MSCI AC Asia ex Japan indices at the end of July, and much of that is down to the presence of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TAI:2330). Having weathered the US/China trade war and then racked up huge share price gains in the earlier part of the pandemic the company has risen and become the biggest constituent of both indices, making up 6.5 per cent of the MSCI Emerging Markets index and 7.3 per cent of MSCI AC Asia ex Japan index at the end of July.

But Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has run into all manner of problems more recently. Its shares have fallen markedly this year as markets have turned, the company warned of inflation denting profitability in July, and most recently it looks pretty vulnerable if China tensions ratchet up once more.