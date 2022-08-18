Today's Markets: Reality bites?

US Fed signals tighter for longer monetary policy to fight inflation

Rail strikes hit 80 per cent of journeys in UK

Is AO World's strife a sign of things to come?

Is reality dawning? A subdued mood in London this morning with the FTSE100 down marginally and the FTSE250 only slightly ahead after a sharp sell off for the more domestically focused index yesterday on concerns around the deterioration of the UK economy. Comments from the Federal Reserve yesterday that indicated the potential for tighter monetary conditions for longer over the pond led to a sell off on Wall Street with the S&P500 closing down 0.7 per cent and the Nasdaq off 1.25 per cent.

The latest sign of a downturn in the US came yesterday in figures from retailer Target (US:TGT) which contrasted with more resilient figures from Walmart (US:WMT) on Tuesday. Target’s net profits undershot analyst expectations by around 50 per cent at $183mn, down from $1.8bn a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the summer of industrial strife in the UK goes on today with only around a fifth of rail services running across the country as more than 45,000 rail workers walked out on strike, action which could affect services through the weekend.

The current earnings season in the UK has given few indications of the potential pain ahead for UK companies, as illustrated by our news analysis here. But the coming months are likely to see corporate earnings turn far more negative and one of the early canaries in the coalmine could be white goods retailer AO World (AO.) which this morning posted a £37m loss for the 12 months to June after revenues fell by more than 6 per cent. But, counter intuitively, AO’s embattled shares rose by 10 per cent in early trading after management revealed a cost cutting and efficiency drive.

