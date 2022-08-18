UK directors - Lively up yourself

The death last week of Ralph Halpern prompts the thought, where have all the interesting British business leaders gone and does this matter? Whatever was said about Halpern – and, behind his back, his retailing contemporaries were often critical or condescending – “uninteresting” was never the adjective.

This wasn’t just because he led the transformation of the Burton menswear chain from fuddy-duddy and failing to glitzy and successful in the 1980s, a decade when British retailing seemed to be the world’s best. It was also the manner in which he did it – mixing naked ambition and retail nous with humour and showbiz in roughly equal measure. So somehow it seemed appropriate that his career came to be caricatured – perhaps even defined – by kiss-and-tell tales of “five times a night” with a soft-porn model 30 years his junior.

True, Halpern – at that time the highest paid chief executive among FTSE 100 companies – was hardly the first boss to mix extracurricular activities with the day job. But the private shareholder who spoke at Burton’s annual meeting the week after those revelations was missing the point when he said he didn’t care how many times a night Halpern did it so long as he kept earnings per share growth lively. By then, it was already becoming tough for Burton to maintain its growth rate since, as much as it needed the retail acumen of Halpern and his team, it also needed bigger and bigger acquisitions to munch upon and the skills of a smart finance director to turn accounting’s grey areas into profits’ growth. When a diversification too far meant Burton faltered badly in 1990, Halpern was quickly shown the door and, despite being only in his early 50s, never got another chance to lead a listed company.

We might conjecture that, in effect, Halpern was ousted not because of what he had done at Burton but because of what he was and how he had done it. His chief fault was not that he was greedy and ambitious but that he did not bother to disguise the fact, even that he revelled in it; all the more predictable, therefore, that Burton should be first among London-listed companies to adopt a US-style remuneration package for its boss.

We might also conjecture that such a rejection would not have happened in the US. Had Halpern been born and raised in, say, Brooklyn – apart from being a character straight out of a Philip Roth novel – he would have been feted and snapped up by the opposition had the shareholders of some listed retailer been stupid enough to ease him out.

In other words, Halpern was the victim of a peculiarly British syndrome – a suspicion of those who are too ambitious, which is a variation on the well-known distrust of those who try too hard. Allied to this is a more modern notion that business leaders should be much like top sports people when they speak – never say anything interesting, let alone controversial; conform only with the accepted opinions of the metropolitan elites, which are much the same in either Manhattan or Islington, and speak only in platitudes.

Obviously, I exaggerate to make the point, but the result is that today’s FTSE 350 chiefs are a dull lot, at least in public. True, on a technicality, Mike Ashley, the founder and de-facto boss of Frasers (FRAS) – the former Sports Direct – can’t liven up that list because his 69 per cent holding means his £4.3bn company does not have the free float to qualify for the index. Pity because in a thuggish way Ashley is fascinating, although it may say something about British business leaders who break the mould that he may be best-known for drinking and vomiting just as Halpern was for bonking.

Which leaves Tim Martin, the founder and chairman of pubs operator JD Wetherspoon (JDW), as the FTSE 350 chief most likely to demonstrate that his personality actually has a third dimension. At least Martin consistently takes anti-elitist views, whether it’s on the tired old subject of Brexit, tackling Covid-19 in the UK or the perverse effects of the UK’s corporate governance rules.

On the other side of the Atlantic, where the corporate governance rules for listed companies are similar to the UK’s, there seem to be many more interesting business people; business leaders who project a sprinkle of Hollywood and/or don’t freeze rigid when asked their opinion about something other than their company’s market share.

This may tell us something about attitudes towards business, money and success on either side of the pond. Perhaps it is not that US bosses are intrinsically more interesting than their UK counterparts. It may be that their wealth – often of fabulous proportions – makes them appear so. Look at it this way, to be loaded up with a few tens of millions, as would be the case with successful FTSE 100 bosses, isn’t such a big deal since it only puts them on a par with top Premiership footballers. True, it isn’t obviously fair that the FTSE chiefs should take such rewards since their superior skills compared with their underlings are much less obvious than a Premiership footballer’s skills compared with, say, a journeyman operating in the Isthmian League Division One.

That’s an aside. The point is that the top US business players make the sort of wealth that puts them in a league of their own; or, at least, a rarefied place where even Lionel Messi or LeBron James – the world’s top-paid sports people and, respectively, a footballer and basketball player – would struggle to go. It is as if in the famous yet fictional exchange between F. Scott Fitzgerald and Ernest Hemingway, where Fitzgerald observed that “Ernest, the rich are different from you and me”, Hemingway’s response became “Yes, their money makes them interesting”.

Yet we may still wonder where causality runs in the jumble between business, money, success and being interesting; and we might want to define more closely what it is to be interesting. If the pursuit of money is considered interesting in itself then does that make business people more interesting than they really are? Perhaps not in the case of Tesla’s Elon Musk, more likely for Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. But we should not confuse being flashy with being interesting. Sam Walton, the founder of the free world’s biggest retailer, Walmart (US:WMT), was the antithesis of flashy. Yet the fact that he drove his trusty F150 pick-up truck to work every day even when he became worth billions was interesting in itself.

Much more important, does permitting business leaders to be interesting help make a country wealthier than it would be otherwise? Does it, even in a minor way, help explain why the US runs a $21tn economy while the UK huffs and puffs to not quite $3tn. Sure, a population difference of over 250mn is somewhat material, but there is no escaping the fact that, in terms of purchasing power and per capita output, the US is approaching 40 per cent ahead at $76,000 to the UK’s $55,000. So, does love of money produce its own societal rewards? Similarly, does it help account for the superior returns of US equities compared with the UK’s? US equities have now been markedly stronger for almost 40 years, rising 26 times in sterling terms since late 1984 compared with just seven times for the FTSE All-Share index.

Obviously, these are rhetorical questions. They don’t have ready answers. But it would be nice to think that the UK’s top business people could feel less constrained by their societal leash. That would be unlikely to make the country poorer; might just make it a bit wealthier and would surely make it more interesting. So, thank you, Ralph Halpern, for prompting the thought; thanks also for many entertaining City lunches in the 1980s.