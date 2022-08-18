US drug pricing reforms raise questions for big pharma

Sector should see boost as regulatory uncertainty resolves

Industry foresees negative impact on R&D

The world's biggest pharmaceuticals market is preparing for a shake-up after lawmakers from the Democratic party passed legislation to give Medicare administrators the right to negotiate prescription prices with drug companies. Some 63mn Americans, most of them over the age of 65, are insured through the government healthcare scheme.

The changes come as part of the government’s wider Inflation Reduction Act, which passed through the Senate and the House of Representatives in early August. The legislation allows the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which administers Medicare, to negotiate prices for some of the costliest drugs covered under Part B and Part D of the programme, which cover outpatients and prescriptions respectively.