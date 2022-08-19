Investors need to "get ahead of the curve" on Chinese geopolitical risk

Five FTSE 100 constituents amongst the most heavily exposed companies to China

Stiffer provisions under the National Security and Investment Act 2021

Though UK contractors are being snapped up by various interests in the US, we appear to be taking a harder line with China. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has stepped in to block the takeover of a UK firm by Super Orange HK Holding, a private company based in Hong Kong. The target company, Bristol-based Pulsic Ltd, is engaged in precision design automation that can be utilised across a range of industrial sectors, with the tech in demand from the “leading semiconductor companies around the world”.

The Business Secretary invoked national security provisions within section 26 of the National Security and Investment Act 2021 (NSI), concluding that Pulsic’s intellectual property could facilitate the development of advanced integrated circuits that could end up in China’s military supply chain.