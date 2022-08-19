Viewers shun traditional TV after brief Covid comeback

New ITV streaming service to launch this autumn

TV channels struggling to engage young viewers

Ofcom’s latest report on UK viewing habits is not a comfortable read for television stalwarts like ITV (ITV). While the average person watches a whopping five hours and 16 minutes of television and video each day, the communications regulator noted a “long-term trend of decline” among traditional broadcasters.

They still have a hefty market share: we spent almost three hours a day watching broadcaster content on our TV sets in 2021, including live shows, on-demand programmes and recordings. However, this is 20 minutes fewer than in 2020 and 10 minutes fewer than in 2019, and viewing times continue to tumble.