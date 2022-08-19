/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Viewers shun traditional TV after brief Covid comeback

Ofcom says the “long-term decline” of public service broadcasters has resumed – but advertising revenues are still high
Viewers shun traditional TV after brief Covid comeback
August 19, 2022
  • New ITV streaming service to launch this autumn
  • TV channels struggling to engage young viewers

Ofcom’s latest report on UK viewing habits is not a comfortable read for television stalwarts like ITV (ITV). While the average person watches a whopping five hours and 16 minutes of television and video each day, the communications regulator noted a “long-term trend of decline” among traditional broadcasters. 

They still have a hefty market share: we spent almost three hours a day watching broadcaster content on our TV sets in 2021, including live shows, on-demand programmes and recordings. However, this is 20 minutes fewer than in 2020 and 10 minutes fewer than in 2019, and viewing times continue to tumble. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data