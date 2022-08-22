/
A closer look at inflation and hedonic pleasures

Talk of inflation is everywhere. It’s time to take a closer look
August 22, 2022
  • Calculating inflation means tracking households' ever-changing consumption of ever-changing products
  • ‘Hedonic’ adjustments help inflation calculations to keep pace with evolving tech

The UK’s double-digit inflation is inevitably making headlines. Most analysis looks at the big picture: how the rising price level impacts incomes, investments and economic stability. But inflation figures deserve a closer look too – and calculating the ever-changing prices of the ever-changing versions of the ever-changing products bought by UK consumers is no easy task.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) is the UK’s key inflation statistic, designed to measure changes in the prices of things that consumers regularly purchase. Inflation is calculated by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which constructs a statistical shopping basket consisting of the hundreds of goods and services bought by a ‘typical’ household. 

