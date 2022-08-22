Today's Markets: Gazing into Jackson Hole and Cineworld on the brink

Asian markets were unsettled in overnight trading as attention switched to the probable extent of US rate increases, as US Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell is due to deliver a speech on the US economy in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Of course, it’s essentially a balancing act as the Fed Chairman weighs-up the impact of price rises against signs that inflation may be easing and economic growth slowing. If the latter dynamic is playing out, then the jobs market may be the next casualty, and the fear of unemployment usually has a more chilling effect on the economy than anything else, interest rates included.

The impact of the Ukraine conflict appears to be ameliorating to an extent, at least in terms of grain price, although traders will probably need to get a more accurate picture on the full extent of winter wheat sowing (and fertilizer use) to get a picture of where prices will be in May/June of 2023. The S&P GSCI Ag commodity Index recently edged up, with cotton prices on the fly and US new crop reserves are falling to their lowest level on record. That’s the problem for Powell (and the global economy) in that current inflationary pressures are heavily linked to supply-side issues and no tinkering with interest rates will have a marked impact on that basis. Prices in the interlinked grains and cooking oil markets are determined to a large degree by substitutivity – and that will be closely tracked by traders. At any rate, household budgets will remain under pressure even if crude prices trend lower. Indeed, European hub gas prices have increased significantly ahead of a planned shutdown of the Nord Stream pipeline from Russia at the end of this month.