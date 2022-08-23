An inventory of US problems

The US half-year earnings season is now well into the final straight, with many of the S&P 500’s biggest companies reporting surprisingly robust sets of figures, in the sense that these were generally better than the worst-case scenarios for which the market had braced itself.

To put that into further context, FactSet data shows that with well over 60 per cent of US companies now reported, 73 per cent of these have figures for earnings per share that are above consensus forecasts. In turn, that has allowed investors with long positions to breathe a sigh of relief, with the index up 5 per cent in the past four weeks, helping to squeeze short positions.

However, the main theme that has emerged is that the performance of individual companies has varied wildly over the course of the half, with inventory issues starting to affect different industries in very specific ways. Unless investors pay close attention to what is happening at the ground level, the possibility of investment decisions being based simply on confirmation bias is very real indeed.