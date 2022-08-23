/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
economics

Credit card borrowing: How bad will it get?

The causes of higher credit card borrowing are clear. The consequences are not
Credit card borrowing: How bad will it get?
August 23, 2022
  • As the rising cost of living squeezes household incomes, consumers are turning to credit cards to fund expenditure
  • What does this mean for the wider economy?

Credit card borrowing is on the rise. According to the latest Bank of England Money and Credit Report, consumers borrowed an additional £1bn on credit cards in June. This equates to an annual growth rate of 12.5 per cent – the highest increase since the heady pre-financial-crisis days of 2005. 

 In the short term, credit card borrowing might help households to ride out the tough winter – without making significant changes to their spending. Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS, argues that “in this scenario, reduced savings (or increased borrowing) will fund consumption until real income growth stops being a drag on consumption”. But this won’t be a silver bullet. Nicholas Farr, assistant economist at Capital Economics, forecasts that “households will probably only be able to mitigate some of the downward impact on their real spending”. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data