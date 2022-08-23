Positive signs from the CBOE Volatility Index

Is it possible to find something predictable and surprising at the same time? An update arrived from prnewswire highlighting some new research from ETP provider GraniteShares. The analysis reveals that 11 per cent of regular investors have joined chatrooms in the past year. And there was clearly a generational bias, as 55 per cent of chatroom members are under-35. That may have something to do with their readiness to engage with social media channels, or it may simply reflect increased uncertainties on the back of stock market volatility.

The revelations seem slightly at odds with the negative trading statement delivered by ADVFN midway through this year. The operator of financial information websites runs the UK's most popular stock discussion forums, albeit at no cost to its many users.

Of course, there is nothing new in the pastime; chat rooms and bulletin boards have been with us for years. And you would like to think that investors realise that the principal aim of some contributors is to ramp up interest in stocks they’re already holding. Unfortunately, it’s also possible that greener investors might unconsciously feel that online channels somehow confer respectability on viewpoints expressed solely out of self-interest.