Today's Markets: Round-trip markets

Round trip: I left for holidays on August 5th, with the S&P 500 closed for the week at 4,145. Monday’s session saw the worst decline for the US stock market in 2 months with the index closing down 2 per cent at 4,138 – just a seven-point difference despite a sharp rally peaking around the middle of the month around the 4,300, where it encountered trend resistance as well as horizontal resistance from the several attempted rallies in May. It’s also pulled back sharply from its 200-day SMA as bears lick their lips again after what’s been a pretty savage bear market rally over the last two months. The breadth and depth has been pretty good in that rally and the fact it pulled back exactly where it ought to have has the bulls content that the bottom is in. Macroeconomic situation still looks dreadful but then the market will always turn well before the streets are no longer running with blood. In truth not a lot has changed on the macro front over the last two weeks or so. Inflation is soaring, energy prices in Europe are soaring and central banks are only going in one direction. US earnings have helped shore up the market but I would tend to say that it’s still not the time to fight the Fed as the macro setup remains so challenging.

European stock markets have also pulled back in recent days as the whirlwind of red-hot inflation, a more hawkish central bank narrative and a looming – if not nascent – energy crisis pulling on the nerves of investors everywhere. Last week the Fed gave the market a thorough gut check and made it clear that there would be no pivot – at least no time soon. The US 10yr Treasury yield has risen above 3 per cent for the first time in a month and the dollar has soared. With the Fed driving the market and the macroeconomic unclear, all eyes are on this week’s Jackson Hole symposium. The topic is “Reassessing the Constraints on the Economy and Policy” - the new world order of higher rates, lower unemployment and getting a finger on what it is that is constraining the economy.

The FTSE 100 was little changed on Monday as it tries to cling to the 7,500 handle after a roughly 7 per cent rally over the last month. The pullback looks more constructive than destructive for now, but investors everywhere are hesitant. The DAX has declined around 6 per cent or so in the last week and was off by 2.3 per cent on Monday. This morning, European shares have opened lower again.